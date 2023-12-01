Barb Link, Henry County Clerk, has announced the petition filing period for candidates of established political parties, a news release says.

Candidates must file their original nomination papers for the March 19, 2024, General Primary Election now through Monday, Dec. 4.

(www.henrycty.com/Departments/Elections)

Candidates must file their petition papers in the County Clerk’s Office at the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge. Office hours will be extended on Monday until 5 p.m. for the filing of nomination papers only.

For more information, call Link’s office at 309-937-3575.