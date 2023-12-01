Barb Link, Henry County Clerk, has announced the petition filing period for candidates of established political parties, a news release says.
Candidates must file their original nomination papers for the March 19, 2024, General Primary Election now through Monday, Dec. 4.
Candidates must file their petition papers in the County Clerk’s Office at the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge. Office hours will be extended on Monday until 5 p.m. for the filing of nomination papers only.
For more information, call Link’s office at 309-937-3575.