Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins has announced that the filing period for candidates for non-party political organizations (NPPOs) and candidates nominated by petition for the upcoming General Election, on Nov. 8, 2022, has been modified, a news release says.

The filing period will run from 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8-Wednesday, Aug. 31. Non-party political organizations in Iowa include the Libertarian Party and the Green Party. Candidates nominated by petitions are not affiliated with a political party or organization, and are commonly referred to as independent candidates.

The change in filing period is pursuant to a Federal Court Order which found that a 2019 change in Iowa election laws which set an earlier filing period was unconstitutional as it related to such candidates.

The local positions affected by this decision include county offices of Attorney, Auditor (to fill a vacancy), Recorder and Treasurer; and the township offices of Clerk and Trustee. As a reminder, the last day to file for Soil & Water Commissioners and Ag-Extension Council is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Anyone interested in running as an NPPO or nominated by petition candidate in the General Election may obtain nomination papers in the Auditor’s Office from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or here. NPPO and nominated by petition candidates who already filed nominations papers for the General Election do not need to refile, the release says.

For more information and for the number of signatures required for each office, please contact the Scott County Auditor’s office at 563-326-8631.