Fill The Boot becomes virtual this year

The Moline Fire Department is still holding their annual Fill The Boot fundraiser. The money goes towards funding research for Muscular Dystrophy, ALS, and Neuromuscular diseases.

Last year they raised more than $16,000 dollars. For safety reasons though, this year the event will be virtual.

“Normally Fill The Boot is we’re out on 41st Street and Avenue Of The Cities and we have our boots out and we talk to the public, let them know why we’re raising money and they’re able to actually fill the boot. This year we’re doing a virtual fill the boot so it’s all online.”

Donations are being accepted from now until Labor Day. You can donate through the link below.

https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=4208