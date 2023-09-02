The Kiwanis Club of Moline and First Baptist Church of Moline need your help to fill the truck for their Diaper Depot donation drive.

Since 2014, the Diaper Depot has served over 1,000 mothers with children and has provided over 3,700 diapers through monthly distribution. Diaper Depot is held every third Saturday at First Baptist Church of Moline. The Kiwanis Club of Moline has selected the Diaper Depot as their “Signature Project” for 2023 and is partnering with the church to host a public diaper donation drive on September 9.

(Kiwanis Club of Moline)

Organizers hope to fill the truck so the diaper ministry can continue filling this community need. According to a release:

Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club and the Diaper Depot will be outside to receive packages of diapers (sizes 1-7) or monetary donations from the community. The drive-thru style donation event is located at 1901 29th St., Moline, just one block north from Avenue of the Cities. Kiwanis Club of Moline

“We’ve been collecting diapers and dollars from our club membership to help the Diaper Depot for almost a year now, and we can see that it’s serving a great community need,” Cathie Rochau, Kiwanis Club President said. “Our Kiwanis club has set a goal to collect 9,000 diapers from anyone and everyone who might want to donate to this wonderful program.”

The Kiwanis Club of Moline’s Diaper Depot donation drive is Saturday, September 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 1901 29th St., Moline. For more information, click here.