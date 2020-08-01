Fill this survey out for United Way of the Quad Cities, and you might just win a $100 gift card

United Way of the Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Chamber are seeking community feedback to help determine the economic impact COVID-19 has had on area families.

The organizations launched the Quad Cities COVID-19 Survey — a 10-minute-long, 30-question survey open to all residents of Rock Island and Scott Counties — to inform and guide community leaders in how best to support Quad Citizens in need.

“Every Quad Cities family has felt the impact of COVID-19, and even though our region is in various phases of reopening, life remains uncertain,” said United Way President and CEO Rene Gellerman. “This survey is an opportunity to better understand the impact the pandemic has had on our residents.”

According to United Way of the Quad Cities, more than one-in-three households in the Quad Cities were already struggling prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization notes that workers unable to earn enough to cover the basics or save for an unexpected life crisis or loss of a job have been especially affected. United Way says, as a result, the economic crisis has “stripped away family assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions.”

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns: job changes, childcare challenges and economic changes that families in the Quad Cities are navigating.

“On a daily basis, United Way is focused on helping Quad Citizens thrive,” said Gellerman. “With COVID-19, the needs of our local families — many who were already struggling before the pandemic — have been amplified with disruptions in workforce, childcare, school and overall life.”

Jen Hunt, Senior Vice President Internal Audit Manager for QCR Holdings/Quad City Bank & Trust and Chair of United Way’s COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund Grant Allocation Committee, stresses how crucial the community’s feedback is during this time.

“As a longtime proud partner and supporter of United Way and other family community organizations, QCR Holdings/Quad City Bank & Trust recognizes the importance of seeking out a deeper understanding of the challenges ahead for families across our bi-state region,” said Hunt. “Knowledge is powerful, and this survey will provide valuable insight that can allow our region to respond and rebuild with greater focus and speed.”

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Survey is accessible online here.

Survey forms are also available at the United Way office, located at 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, in Bettendorf. Please call in advance at 563-355-4310 or contact Amy Daniels to arrange a pickup time or to have a survey form mailed.

The deadline to complete and submit the survey is Saturday, August 15.

All information provided in the survey will be anonymous and kept confidential.

As a “thank you” for providing United Way of the Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Chamber with valuable feedback, all survey respondents will have the chance to enter into a giveaway drawing for three $100 gift cards donated by Target.

“If you’ve felt the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, please take the time to complete the 10-minute survey,” said Hunt. “United Way wants to listen and learn how to best help those Quad Citizens who have been hardest hit by COVID-19.”