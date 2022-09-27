Kings Harvest gave away $4,000 in free gas on Tuesday.

“Just trying to bless the community,” Kings Harvest Director Terri Gleize said. “We have some extra money and we were just hoping to help some people out since gas prices are so high.”

Customers lined up for blocks to take advantage.

Kings Harvest posted on social media earlier this month that they were “in search of a gas station to give us the opportunity to help others with the gift of gas. We are looking to pre-pay a few pumps one afternoon for a couple hours to help out the community.”

Dittmer’s Service on Locust Street in Davenport answered the call.

As Kings Harvest explained in a news release, the extra money arrived after Word of Faith Tabernacle Senior Pastor Jim Swope died. Swope, who also was the founder and director of Timothy’s House of Hope, left $75,000 to Kings Harvest.

