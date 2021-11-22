Fillmore Elementary experienced JA in a day

Junior Achievement’s goal is to inspire and prepare young people for success, and that’s exactly what Fillmore Elementary students experienced all day Monday.

Fillmore Elementary students learned real-life money lessons from Junior Achievement volunteers

Traditionally, an entire week is devoted to Junior Achievement volunteers teaching in the classrooms, but Monday was all of those lessons condensed into one day. Volunteers see the real differences the program can make for students. “We get to come in and start fresh in the morning and teach them all about money and the choices that they have with money,” Jen Knapp, volunteer with JA, said. “We highlighted earn, spend, save and donate, and we talked about everything they could do with money.”

According to Fillmore’s website, its goal is to ensure students are “supported to high levels of learning so they become productive members of society.” According to Fillmore principal Mandie Bollman, Junior Achievement is teaching real-life lessons so students can be more successful in the future. “I think that kids today, we have so much exposure to content on the internet, cellphones. I don’t think they understand that behind the debit card and behind the credit card, there’s actually money being exchanged,” Bollman said. “I do think this is a really import content that we need to get to our students so that they understand the way the economy works and that they understand the way money works and the way money is spent.”

Junior Achievement is a global organization that was established in 1919. JA of the Heartland began serving the Quad Cities and surrounding communities in 1956, and it educates more than 50,000 students area communities. Its mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. For more information, click here.