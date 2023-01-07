The Film at the Figge fall 2022 series included four award-winning films that dealt with death, loss and grief in unexpected ways:

“Departures” (2008)

“Foxtrot” (2017)

“It’s Only the End of the World” (2016)

“Drive My Car” (2021)

The last two films in the fall series were postponed because of technical difficulties and have been rescheduled, a news release says. They will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26, in the second-floor John Deere Auditorium. Admission to the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, and the films is free on Thursdays.

“It’s Only the End of the World” – Thursday, January 19, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

Louis, a playwright, returns from Paris to visit his family in a small town in France after an absence of 12 years to inform them that he is dying. Louis struggles to find the right moment to tell his troubled and resentful family.

Awards:

· Cannes Film Festival: Grand Prix Award

· French Academy Awards (3 wins; 6 nominations): Best Director, Best Actor, Editing

· Canada Academy Awards (6 wins; 8 nominations): Best Picture, Director, Cinematography, Screenplay

Watch the trailer here.

“Drive My Car” – Thursday, January 26, 6:30 p.m.

Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, a renowned stage actor and director receives an offer to direct a production of “Uncle Vanya” at a theater festival in Hiroshima. The festival assigns a young woman to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. With the help of his driver, he begins to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind.

Awards:

· Academy Awards (1 win; 4 nominations): Best Foreign Language Film (2022)

· Cannes Film Festival: Three awards, including Best Screenplay

· Golden Globe: Best Picture, Non-English Language

Watch the trailer here.

POST-SCREENING WINE AND DISCUSSION

Afterward, all are invited to socialize and discuss the film with a free glass of wine in the lobby just outside the John Deere Auditorium.