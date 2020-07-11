Film production program aims to get kids involved with their community

Fresh Films is looking to get teenagers to help take civic responsibility in their community.

They typically help teach film production to youth hands-on but have moved their program online due to coronavirus.

One of the projects they’re doing is their PSA video challenge this month, where young people try to bring awareness to the 2020 census.

“You’ve gotta be represented, you gotta have your voice heard, and especially in this time a lot of people aren’t being listened to and they’re kinda being dragged along by the pandemic,” Kelli Feigley, Fresh Films’ founder said. “I think they’re excited about making their voice heard, I think it’s similar to a rock the vote we’ve gotta get our young people inspired to make a difference.”

For more on how to get your teen involved in the project, click here.