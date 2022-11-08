The Gordon Ney Jewish Film Series is presenting two films that highlight untold stories from the World War II era at the Figge Art Museum Auditorium, 225 W. Second Street in Davenport. The films are presented in conjunction with the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today project.

(Photo courtesy Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities)

In “Reckonings – The First Reparations”, Director Roberta Grossman tells the untold story behind the Luxembourg Agreements of 1952 that paved the way for compensation to Holocaust survivors. Working under the threat of violence, German and Jewish leaders met in a hidden castle near the Hague to obtain an acknowledgment of the genocide and proceed with the reparations proposal as the first step towards healing. The film will be shown on Sunday, November 13 at 4 p.m. It runs 84 minutes and is in English and German with English subtitles. This film has adult content. Tickets will be available at the door and are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors 60+ and members of the military and students are free. For more information, call the Jewish Federation at (309) 793-1300.

(Photo courtesy Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities)

“Valiant Hearts” tells the gripping true story of six Jewish children who were hidden by the Resistance in the Château de Chambord, along with priceless artworks from the Louvre Museum. They’re assisted by Rose, a conservator at Paris’ Jeu de Paume Museum and a member of the Resistance, who is documenting the theft of artwork by Nazi officers. Through tears and laughter, the children cope with unimaginable circumstances while learning about friendship, solidarity and doing the right thing. The film runs 92 minutes in French with English subtitles. This film is suitable for all ages. Tickets will be available at the door and are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors 60+ and members of the military and students are free. For more information, call the Jewish Federation at (309) 793-1300.