This fall, the Figge Art Museum presents four extraordinary, award-winning films about the unusual and unpredictable course that love can take, a news release says.

FILM@THE FIGGE is a Thursdays at the Figge program. Admission is free to the Figge and the John Deere Auditorium, where the films will be shown. The Figge is at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Thursday, September 7, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

The Lunchbox (2013)

A mistaken delivery in Mumbai’s famously efficient lunchbox delivery system connects a neglected housewife and a lonely widower on the verge of retirement.

Awards:

· Nominated for three manor awards at Cannes Film Festival, winning one.

· Asian Film Awards for Best Film, Screenplay, Actor, Director.

· Nominations/Awards at Dubai, Dublin, London, Hong Kong, Oslo, Stockholm, Sao Paolo, and Toronto film festivals.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/fQFryn6blZI

Thursday, October 5, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

The Cakemaker (2017)

A talented young German baker seeks out the family of his deceased Israeli lover.

Awards:

· Israeli Academy Awards: Winning seven of nine nominations, including Best Film, Director, Actress, and Screenplay.

· Awards/Nominations at London, Berlin, Hamburg, and Chicago film festivals.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/9XxLHyzsB_Q

Thursday, November 2, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress (2002)

Set in the 1970 during the later stages of China’s cultural revolution, two city-bred teenage best friends are sent to a remote mountainous region for Maoist re-education where they meet and fall in love with the daughter of the most renowned tailor in the region. Based on the autobiographical novel of the same name. With English subtitles.

Awards:

· Cannes: Nominated for Un Certain Regard Award

· Chicago: Nominated for Best Feature

· Golden Globe: Nominated for Best Foreign Language Film

· National Board of Review: Top Foreign Film Award

· Hong Kong Film Awards: Nominated for Best Asian Film

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuDb03Q_AQg

Thursday, December 14, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

Her (2013)

Heartbroken over his pending divorce, Theodore, who makes his living writing personal letters for other people, becomes intrigued with a new dating operating system. An original love story that explores the boundaries of artificial intelligence and the evolving nature and risks of intimacy in the modern world. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Rooney Mara.

Awards:

· Academy Award: Best Original Screenplay, Best Film (nom.)

· Golden Globe: Best Screenplay, Best Picture (nom.), Best Actor (nom.)

· Chicago Film Critics: Seven nominations, two wins.

· Los Angeles Film Critics: Six nominations, two wins for Best Director, Best Screenplay.

· National Board of Review: Best Film, Best Director

· New York Film Critics: Nominated for Best Film, Director, Screenplay

Trailer: https://youtu.be/ne6p6MfLBxc

At a post-screening wine and discussion gathering underwritten by Barb Zimmerman, the audience can socialize and discuss each film afterward with a complimentary glass of wine.

The lobby bar opens at 5 p.m. Thursdays.