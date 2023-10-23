Rock Island Public Library PALS volunteers will offer the final big book sale of this year on Friday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St.

(Rock Island Public Library)

Book lovers can browse a wide selection of pre-owned books and other materials, and pay what they want with a voluntary donation at the last sale for this year. The fourth Friday book sales take a break in November and December because of holidays. (The library does offer standing sale shelves on the ground floor of the Downtown Library, and inside the front lobby of the Southwest Branch.)

To help with 2024 book sales, those interested can consider becoming a member of the Rock Island Library Foundation’s Library PALS group, short for People Advocating for Library Services.

Unless specially marked, book sale items are priced as “fill a bag for a voluntary donation.” All proceeds benefit special library projects, including fine-free lending for Rock Island Public Library cardholders.

The Rock Island Public Library accepts book donations that are in good condition, and magazines published within the last year. Heavily worn or damaged books, textbooks, and encyclopedias are not accepted. Donated items may be taken to the Rock Island Downtown Library or Rock Island Southwest Branch during regular hours. For more donation guidelines, visit here.