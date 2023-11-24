This is the final weekend for Festival of Trees.

Quad City Arts Festival of Trees runs through Sunday, November 26 at the RiverCenter in Davenport. More than 80 trees and displays are available to check out and bid on to benefit Quad City Arts. Santa is available for pictures, along with a kids’ area and live performances on stage.

Remaining hours are as follows:

Friday, November 24: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 25: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 26: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.