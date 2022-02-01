Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation, Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation and Project NOW are offering a two-part workshop series promoting personal growth through financial literacy, financial management, and financial goal setting for a better future.

The workshops are free and open to any Illinois resident. The workshops, February 7 and 21, 6:00-7:00 p.m., will be presented with limited in-person seating and online. Registration is required; click here or call (309) 788-6311. For more information, click here.