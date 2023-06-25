A local animal shelter is waiving adoption fees for some animals in an effort to find homes for dogs and cats on Sunday and Monday, June 25 and 26.

The Humane Society of Scott County is waiving adoption fees for all adult cats and dogs until the end of the day Monday to help a few furry friends find new homes. The shelter has received more than 300 pets and expects to reach 400 by the end of the month.

Development Coordinator Celina Rippel tells Local 4 News the shelter is beyond its capacity to house pets.

“We are way beyond our capacity at the shelter for care right now,” she said. “That basically means we have more dogs than we have kennels.”

“Comfortably our shelter can hold 67 large dogs, but currently we have 78 dogs in the shelter, so that we’ve got dogs in kennels smaller than what they should be on a effort to try and get them out and give them a second chance,” Rippel said.

The Humane Society of Scott County also offers a foster program to temporarily re-home pets.

“So if you’re not sure if you’re quite ready to adopt, you can also become a foster as well,” Rippel said.

To learn more about adoptable animals, shelter needs and how to volunteer, visit here.