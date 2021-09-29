Find discount items and a free gift at new Attic store in Rock Island

There are lots of household essentials for sale at a new downtown Rock Island business, The Attic, 323 18th Street.

Alderman Dave Geenen will preside over a ribbon-cutting for The Attic at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1. The business will celebrate their grand opening this weekend. The discount retail store offers overstock, liquidated, discontinued, and returned items from online auctions offered at 30%-60% off retail prices.

Owner Joe Schulte has been selling online on Amazon and eBay for the past three years and the business really took off during COVID. A lot of the products are from Target, Staples and Amazon, including kitchen appliances, cleaning supplies, baby items, office supplies, autographed sports memorabilia, etc.

Some of the many household items for sale at The Attic.

The first 100 people in the store will receive a free gift and you will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card for every purchase. Several items will be up for auction as well.

For information, visit The Attic’s Facebook page.