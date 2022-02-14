The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency is hosting a Teacher Job Fair on Monday, February 14.

(mbaea.org)

The fair will bring school districts looking for teachers together with teachers looking for jobs. All prospective and current teachers and administrators are invited. Attendees should bring copies of their resumes. Licensure information for Iowa/Illinois will be available.

The Teacher Job Fair is Monday, February 14, 4:00-5:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Bend AEA, located at 729 21st Street, Bettendorf. To register, click here. For questions, contact Dawn Meier at (563) 344-6411 or email here.