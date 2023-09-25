The Rock Island Public Library has plenty of activities to entertain students who will be on fall break soon.

Family Game Night on Wednesday, September 27 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. gets the fall fun started. Since there’s no school the next day because of conferences, families can try out the library’s new games. They will have a wide selection of oversized yard games, family board games and STEM games available in the Community Room. Preschool games and activities will be in the Children’s Room. The library is located at 401 19th Street in Rock Island.

Fall break for Rock Island/Milan Schools runs from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 13. During the break, the library will offer drop-in activities in the Downtown Library Children’s Room.

From October 2 – 7, the library will offer FrankenSTEAM week, with special monster-themed STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) stations in the Children’s Room. Kids can build a monster, learn about electric circuits, find monster books and more.

October 9 – 14 is Rocket into Reading Week, featuring a variety of space learning stations for exploring, play and learning. Both themed-week activities are free and open to families. Library patrons can stop by for drop-in exploration and fun during regular Downtown Library hours, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday -Friday and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturdays.

If that wasn’t enough to keep the family entertained, library card holders can check out a seven-day culture pass to local museums and attractions. Not only does the library have the usual books, music, movies and games to check out but also yard games, craft tools, baking equipment and sports items through its Library of Things collection.

RIPL cardholders who are planning a family trip in the state during break can search for statewide passes and discounts available through the library’s membership in Explore More Illinois. To see what’s available, visit Digital Resources or the Culture Pass pages here.

For more information about the Rock Island Library and its programs, click here or call 309-732-READ.