You don’t need to travel far to find great deals on vintage finds when you can head over to the Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market November 4-6 at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. The 27th annual fall antique and vintage market will feature a sold-out line up of vendors with plenty of antiques and vintage items at the Antique Spectacular. The QCCA Expo Center will be bursting with a magnificent selection of fine antiques and vintage collectibles for sale. Antique vendors will be on hand with unique wares from around the world.

There’s always something for everyone at the Vintage Market, whether they have a new interest in vintage or have been collecting for years. Buyers can find great deals on furniture, art, art pottery, country, stoneware, books, prints, primitives, jewelry, silver, antique glassware, Native American items, china, postcards, coins, quilts, dolls, toys, advertising, marbles, vintage textiles and period pieces.

The Antique Spectacular Vintage Market Show’s hours are Friday from 4 – 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $8 and parking is free. Visitors can visit the website here to print a $1 off coupon.

Click here for more information about the Antique Spectacular or call Kimberly Schilling at (712) 324-9964 or email kim.aspectacular@gmail.com.