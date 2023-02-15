The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge is hosting a recruitment fair for prospective law enforcement and corrections officers on Wednesday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, 1201 River Drive in Moline.

Numerous local, county, state, federal and college law enforcement and criminal justice agencies will be available to speak to anyone who is interested in a career in law enforcement in the Quad Cities area, according to a Wednesday release. The recruitment fair is free and open to the public.

“Departments nationwide are experiencing staffing shortages and are having trouble finding enough potential employees, so now is the time to seek a career in law enforcement,” Illinois FOP State Lodge president Chris Southwood said in the release. “You can make a difference in the lives of your fellow citizens and receive good pay and benefits at the same time. It’s a challenging but rewarding career.”

The March 15 recruitment fair is geared toward anyone who is interested in becoming a law enforcement, corrections, emergency telecommunications, parole or probation officer.

For more information, visit the recruitment fair website HERE.