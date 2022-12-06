The public is invited to tour Bettendorf Middle School and learn what the school district facility plans are on Monday, Dec. 12.

A board-appointed committee of Bettendorf Community School District parents, staff, and community members has been working on a 10-year facility plan to maintain and improve infrastructure, address educational needs, and plan for the future, according to a district release Tuesday.

The district is inviting the public to a facilities master planning Community Learning & Listening Forum on Monday, Dec. 12 at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road.

Participants are welcome to take part in tours of Bettendorf Middle School from 5 to 6 p.m. Then from 6 to 8 p.m., district administration and OPN Architects will offer a series of 15-minute presentations about the process overview, existing facilities, master planning options, and financing for the school district facility projects.

In addition, the committee is interested in getting all the thoughts and additional insights from all participants about the planning options and potential facility projects.