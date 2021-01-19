Find out ‘Origins of the Presidential Cabinet’ in free presentation

Nominated Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas participates as US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet announcement event in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 24, 2020. – US President-elect Joe Biden introduced November 24, 2020 a seasoned national security team he said was prepared to resume US leadership of the world after the departure of President Donald Trump. “It’s a team that will keep our country and our people safe and secure,” Biden said, introducing his picks for secretary of state, national security advisor, intelligence chief, and other key cabinet jobs”It’s a team that reflects the fact that America is back. Ready to lead the world, not retreat from it,” Biden said. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Davenport Public Library and the Hoover Museum and Presidential Library will present “The Origins of the Presidential Cabinet” at 6 p.m. Thursday, presented by Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky. To register, visit http://bit.ly/dpl-thirdthursdayjanuary.

The cabinet isn’t in the Constitution, but every president since George Washington has worked with a cabinet. Chervinsky will discuss the origins of the president’s cabinet, how Washington drew on his leadership practices from the Revolutionary War to shape this institution, and the important and often-overlooked legacy he left for his successors. Chervinsky will also explore some of the best and worst cabinets in American history, share how the institution has evolved over time, and why the cabinet still matters today.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.