Find out where to vote in Tuesday’s primary election

Tuesday is primary election day in Davenport.

Mayor Frank Klipsch is stepping down after his term ends this year.

Six candidates are running for the top job, including Steve Duffy, Mike Matson, Dan Portes, Rita Rawson, Elizabeth Vancamp and Dean Weber.

The top two candidates after Tuesday’s election move on to the general election November 5.

There are also contested races for 3rd, 4th and 5th ward city aldermen.

The Scott County Auditor’s Office says its already received twice as many absentee ballots as it did in 2017.

Though voter turnout usually is low for municipal elections, Scott County Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz says those can be the most important.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

