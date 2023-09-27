Bargain shoppers will find plenty of deals at a community garage sale this weekend.

The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Fall Community Garage Sale and Vendor Fair will be held on Saturday, September 30 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Upper Longview Park. The park is located at 1300 17th Street in Rock Island.

Shoppers can browse through over 6,000 square feet of shopping area for toys, home décor, furniture, trinkets, homemade items, clothes, antiques and more. Call (309) 732-7275 for more information or to reserve vendor space.

The sale’s rain date is October 7. Call the rain line at (309) 732-RAIN (7246) to check the sale’s status in case of bad weather.