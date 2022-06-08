Bling out your summer with the Friends of the East Moline Public Library Summer 2022 Estate Sale. There’s a wide variety of jewelry to choose from and all proceeds benefit the Friends’ programs.

The sale will be held on Friday, June 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the new East Moline Public Library, located at 745 16th Avenue. Items will be marked but price ranges are:

Brooches $10

Bracelets $5-15

Cocktail/wedding/vintage rings $5-20

Necklaces/necklace earring sets $20-25