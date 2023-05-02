Summer is just around the corner, and from June 1 to July 31, the Rock Island Public Library will have hundreds of ways library visitors can “Find Your Voice” through stories, expression and creative activities for all ages. Adults who are looking for extended summer programs can sign school-age children up now for free summer art and math sessions and a new “Draw Your Story” option.

“Voices in Art” is the theme of the Summer Art program. The five-week series is for children entering third through eighth grades and is led by art instructor Gloria Burlingame> Each class lasts one hour and introduces a different artist and art technique. The program is offered from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesdays, from June 6 through July 11 at the Downtown Library, 401 19th Street in Rock Island. There will be no class on the July 4 holiday.

Summer Math Club takes place from 3:15 to 4 p.m. each week after Voices in Art at the Downtown Library. Elizabeth Russell will guide kids through fun, engaging math concepts that include stories, games and snacks. The series runs June 6 through July 11 and there is no class for the July 4 holiday. The class is for kids entering second through sixth grades and offers fun ways to learn about measurement, geometric shapes, skip counting and more.

Draw Your Story dives into the world of graphic novel book illustration. Graphic novels are books where the story is mostly told through pictures. The class is for ages 10 through 18 and meets June 8 through June 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Rock Island Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th Street. Library staff will give a short presentation on a particular graphic novel illustrator, and then participants can draw their own stories.

These programs are free and open to all children in the specified grade range. Capacity is limited and registration is required; click here to register online. Registration is available in person at any Rock Island Public Library location or by calling the Children’s Room desk at (309) 732-7360.