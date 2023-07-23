Book lovers, listen up! The Rock Island Public Library’s Downtown Book Sale is the place for you!

Find hidden treasures at this monthly book sale from PALS (People Advocating for Library Services) volunteers with the Rock Island Public Library Foundation. Unless otherwise marked, items are offered on a “fill a bag for a voluntary donation” basis. Bags will be available for this use. While you’re at the sale, ask for details on becoming a Library PAL, or purchase a reusable library book bag. All proceeds benefit special library projects, like the library’s new fine-free lending policy for Rock Island Public Library cardholders.

The Rock Island Public Library’s Downtown Book Sale is Friday, July 28, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Rock Island Downtown Library Community Room, located at 401 19th St., Rock Island. For more information, click here.