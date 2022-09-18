Hidden treasures are just waiting to be found at the East Moline/Silvis Kiwanis Club Flea Market!

Browse, banter and buy September 25 at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds. Admission is a $3 donation at the gate. Proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, Quad-City food pantries, local scholarships, United Township High School sports programs, the East Moline and Silvis Public Libraries and more.

The East Moline/Silvis Kiwanis Club Flea Market is Sunday, September 25, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, located at 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. For vendor/exhibitor details and additional information, email here or call (309) 796-1204.

The East Moline/Silvis Kiwanis Club was chartered in 1954, and the focus of Kiwanis is “Serving the Children in the World.” For more information, click here.