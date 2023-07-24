The Kiwanis Club of East Moline-Silvis invites you to search for undiscovered treasure at its Summer Flea Market!

Rain or shine, check out all the deals outside at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds. Your gate admission benefits the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, area food pantries, scholarships for local students, East Moline-Silvis libraries and local schools.

Kiwanis Club Summer Flea Market (Kiwanis Club of East Moline-Silvis)

The Kiwanis Club of East Moline-Silvis Summer Flea Market is Sunday, July 30, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, located at 4200 Archer Dr., East Moline. For more information, click here.