The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry invites you to discover treasure galore at the Pearl City Vintage Market!

The Pearl City Vintage Market features over 45 vendors, offering handmade, vintage, repurposed and curated goods. Stick around for kids’ pumpkin-painting area, food trucks, fall-inspired bar and live music from Ariel McReynolds and Scott Stowe. This event is free and open to the public.

The Pearl City Vintage Market is Saturday, October 8 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Riverside Park, located at 101 W. Mississippi Dr., Muscatine. For more information, click here or call (563) 263-8895.