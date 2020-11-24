Find unique gifts during Museum Store Sunday at the Figge Art Museum

The Figge Art Museum Store, along with other museum stores around the world, is participating in Museum Store Sunday. This special day gives you the opportunity to find a unique gift to give this holiday season and also help support the Figge Art Museum.

Museum Store Sunday takes place on Sunday, November 29 from noon to 5 p.m.

All shoppers at the Figge Art Museum Store on Museum Store Sunday will get a Grant Wood themed free gift with any purchase and free gift wrap. There is also a drawing that shoppers can enter to win a special gift basket from the museum store.

All purchases are tax free and support the museum’s mission of bringing art and people together.

“If you are looking for a less stressful, safe and simple shopping experience, the Figge Museum Store is the place to be,” said Museum Store Manager Beth Peters. “We have items you won’t find in the big box stores and all purchases support the museum, so it’s just one way you can give back this holiday season.”

Museum members receive a discount at the store. You can purchase a membership for yourself or as a gift for someone else at this website.

Curbside pick-up or shipping is available. For information contact Beth Peters by email or calling (563) 345-6643.

Masks and social distancing are required in the Figge Art Museum and there is a limit of eight people allowed in the museum store at one time.

For more information about Museum Store Sunday or to find other participating museums, visit this website.