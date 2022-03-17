The Midwest Writing Center is accepting submissions for its National Poetry Month (April) display at Dead Poets Espresso and the Moline Public Library.

Poems should be 30 lines or fewer. Email one original poem to midwestwritingcenter@gmail.com by March 31, including the author’s name. Writers may also include social media handles and/or relevant handles for accepting money digitally, if they would like this included on their display.

Displays will last through the month of April. Depending on volume of submissions, poems will rotate throughout the month. More information is available at mwcqc.org. Questions can be directed to sarah.elgatian@mwcqc.org.

Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month reminds the public that poets have an integral role to play in our culture and that poetry matters, according to the poets.org website.

Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world, with tens of millions of readers, students, K–12 teachers, librarians, booksellers, literary events curators, publishers, families, and—of course—poets, marking poetry’s important place in our lives.