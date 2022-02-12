If you’re unemployed or need a career change, a recruitment agency in Davenport wants to help.

IowaWORKS is hosting the following employers for hiring events Monday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 18, at its 1801A East Kimberly Road location:

Monday, Feb. 14

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Available positions: process operators, maintenance technician and lab technicians

1 to 4 p.m.

Available positions: housekeeping, pit dealer, bartender, cashier, club host, cook, facilities engineer, laborer, casino host, marketing manager, IT supervisor

Tuesday, Feb. 15

1 to 3 p.m.

Available positions: production, kitter, machine operator, steel manufacturing, grinder

Wednesday, Feb. 16

9 a.m. to noon

Available positions: assembly, machine operators, welders, forklift operator, material support

12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Available positions: correctional officer, registered nurse, cook supervisor, medical officer, treatment specialist

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Available positions: CNC machinists, CNC programmers, welders — MIG and TIG, press brake operators, press brake programmers, saw operator, process engineer, estimator

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Available positions: drivers

Every Monday, IowaWORKS hosts weekly “Grab A Job” events, bringing in employers to meet with job seekers.

Learn more information about these events by contacting your local IowaWORKS office.

Find the closest one near you here.