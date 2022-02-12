If you’re unemployed or need a career change, a recruitment agency in Davenport wants to help.
IowaWORKS is hosting the following employers for hiring events Monday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 18, at its 1801A East Kimberly Road location:
Monday, Feb. 14
RJK
- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Available positions: process operators, maintenance technician and lab technicians
Ballys
- 1 to 4 p.m.
- Available positions: housekeeping, pit dealer, bartender, cashier, club host, cook, facilities engineer, laborer, casino host, marketing manager, IT supervisor
Tuesday, Feb. 15
QPS Employment Group
- 1 to 3 p.m.
- Available positions: production, kitter, machine operator, steel manufacturing, grinder
Wednesday, Feb. 16
HNI
- 9 a.m. to noon
- Available positions: assembly, machine operators, welders, forklift operator, material support
Thomson Prison
- 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Available positions: correctional officer, registered nurse, cook supervisor, medical officer, treatment specialist
Seaberg Industries
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Available positions: CNC machinists, CNC programmers, welders — MIG and TIG, press brake operators, press brake programmers, saw operator, process engineer, estimator
Durham School Services
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Available positions: drivers
Every Monday, IowaWORKS hosts weekly “Grab A Job” events, bringing in employers to meet with job seekers.
Learn more information about these events by contacting your local IowaWORKS office.
Find the closest one near you here.