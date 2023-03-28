Job hunters, heads up! A job fair next month may have your next employment opportunity.

Grow Clinton is hosting a Spring Career Fair at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort, 777 Wild Rose Drive in Clinton, IA) on Wednesday, April 12th from 8-11a.m. with 35 companies who are looking for employees. Click here for a list of participating employers.

Job seekers can find openings in fields like manufacturing, healthcare, construction, retail, banking, education, public service and more.

Email Stacy Borgeson with questions at sborgeson@growclinton.com or call (563) 242-5702.