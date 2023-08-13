At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, members of SCORE of the Quad Cities will present “Finding Your True Customer,” a news release says.

The class is a part of a regular business program series held In partnership with the Bettendorf Public Library, 950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, where the class will be held. It will focus on usable tools for businesses to grow customer engagement.

Registration is encouraged but not required here or by calling 563-344-4175.

“SCORE: Finding Your Customer,” will highlight the customer journey and tools that can help

entrepreneurs connect the right products with customers. SCORE is a nationwide nonprofit

organization dedicated to the formation, growth, and success of small businesses.

More than 40 volunteers with in-depth, practical experience running and managing businesses make up the Quad Cities Chapter of SCORE. More information about this and other Bettendorf Public Library events is available here.

This business program series is sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library and held in partnership with SCORE Quad Cities and the Small Business Development Center.