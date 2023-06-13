The Bettendorf Public Library and NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley are teaming up to help writers learn journaling at a new workshop.

The library’s theme for this summer is “Find Your Voice” and the two organizations will offer “Journaling for Mental Health” on Tuesday, June 20th at 6:30 p.m. at the library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf.

This free workshop for adults will be taught by author/publisher Jodie Toohey and NAMI staff and will offer tips and inspiration for journaling. Registration is required; click here or call the library at (563) 344-4175 to sign up. Journaling materials will be provided, but attendees can bring along their own supplies.

For more information about the workshop, click here. To learn more about events at the Bettendorf Public Library, click here.