Helping care for our furry friends during the holidays.

That’s the goal at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center and they put on an event Saturday to do that.

The shelter held a holiday open house encouraging people to bring donations to help their animals — or even better, adopt some of their animals.

A pup named Knick-knack was one of the lucky adoptees.

Workers at the shelter say there’s plenty more pets available to adopt.

Anyone who brought gifts or donations was entered into a prize drawing. There were also vendors and refreshments at the event.