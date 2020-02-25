Finding solutions to chronic absenteeism: QC middle school students explore ways

If your child isn’t in class they are missing out on learning at the same pace as other students.

Schools in the Quad Cities are looking for answers to get kids to show up for class.

Chronic absenteeism is when a student misses more than 10 percent of school days. A recent study by United Way of the Quad Cities shows in the 2013-2014 school year 914 middle school students in both Iowa and Illinois were chronically absent.

That climbed to 1,751 in the 2017-2018 school year. Area districts are working to get that number down to zero.

More than 3,200 Quad Cities middle school students came together to find solutions to strengthen their schools, and the community as part of Quad Cities Student Voices.

Rene Gellerman, President and CEO of United Way Quad Cities says, “It affects the students because they get behind in their school work. It can really contribute to having issues, and challenges in high school, and even graduating high school.”

Student involvement is important. School administrators say they have heard from adults in the community about possible solutions in the past, but now they want to hear directly from students.

Joe Stutting, Superintendent North Scott Community School District says, “When we invite our students to sit down, and have this conversation they will give us information that we can use. I always think sometimes adults want to over complicate a problem, and sometimes it takes those simple answers from our kids.”

Students filled out anonymous surveys. Those surveys will go to the United Way of the Quad Cities for review, and be used in forming strategies to improve student attendance. Those results should be back in late April.