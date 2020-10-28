Finding ways to keep kids active during online learning

Students not being on campus means they aren’t getting the exercise they need from P.E. or sports, but that doesn’t mean exercise is any less important for kids.

They may be spending a lot more time on the computer because of remote learning.

So if parents want to find ways to get their kids to ride their bikes or play sports, they can offer them incentives. For example, if they go play outside for 30 minutes, then they can have time watching TV or playing their favorite video game.

“Kids respond so much better a lot to incentive so if you say you know what if you go outside for a couple of hours, then you can play your games tonight right,” said Dr. Steve Kopp, executive director of Genesis Psychology Associates. “Let them earn their time, get in a reinforcement model instead of a punishment one. Punishment models often just create resentment and rebellion.”

He explains that kids who exercise more, that provides more oxygen to the brain and then kids sleep more, which helps them learn better.

“Make activities fun because that’s reinforcing and will teach kids not only how to deal with the pandemic, but will teach them how to deal with things in their life right? That they’ll always have that life skill of knowing that if I’m stressed or if we have times like winter when I’m less active, that I need to compensate that with activities,” he said.

He adds that getting kids into a routine is important so that they continue this habit.