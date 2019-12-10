Finn’s Funn spot to hold annual Christmas dinner

Finn’s funn spot is offering christmas to anyone who needs one.

“We like to give back to the community by giving people that just don’t have a place to go for Christmas, don’t have a family, or just less fortunate than a lot of other people,” says Danielle Surber, Manager at Finn’s Funn Spot.

Whether it’s a financial need, or a need to belong their doors will be open.

Surber says last year the restaurant served about 100 people. She says there was an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

“There was monetary donations gifts being delivered, food people coming in helping and serving the meals to the community.”

Managers are accepting gifts at the resturant and the arcade. To give to residents who show up.

“We’re just trying to give gifts to children, and to adults who just normally wouldn’t receive anything for Christmas.” she says.

What makes her emotional is the response she gets from the people who attend the event.

“It’s overwhelming, because a lot of people just don’t have anybody, or don’t have a package to open for Christmas, and i can’t explain it, i just can’t”

The gift they get for Christmas is to see smiles on people faces.

“This is very near and dear to Joe Endy, and the Finn family he just wants to give back what the community has given him, and he knows a little bit about how it feels to not have everybody around the holiday season, and he just wants to everybody together to be family and friends, and to just have a good time.”