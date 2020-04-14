Finn’s Grill doubles down on promise and hands out over 800 free meals

Finn’s Grill originally planned to hand out 400 free meals to the community, but instead gave out 490 meals at lunch which caused owner, Joe Ende to order a lot more food to prepare for the dinner crowd. It takes a true team effort to pull off something like this and Ende said it started with volunteer’s directing traffic to all of the people inside the kitchen.

“It’s pretty overwhelming.” Said Ende. “I mean I couldn’t have done the same work that these guys are doing in the parking lot. They’re doing a great job. Everybody is organized, safe, nobody’s getting out of their cars. We’re greeting everybody at their vehicles, it’s really great.”

The free meals were between hot dogs and hamburgers with a side of chips. Because they were making all the food fresh as it was ordered and some people even waited over an hour to get their food.

“Finn’s is where it’s at. This place is great. They’ve got a lot of things for the kids, a lot of things for adults, good food, good people, everybody is nice, and Milan is a great area.”

Residents were more than happy to wait and all said that it was worth it and they are extremely grateful for Finn’s providing the meals.

“I think they’re great for the community. It’s nice to see Milan has something like this. We came down here for the Christmas thing, the free dinner then. The two presents.”

After the massive lunch crowd, Ende said he was expecting to hand out over 1,000 free meals total.