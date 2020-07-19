Finn’s Grill gets creative with coin shortage for National Ice Cream Day

Businesses have been a little short on change lately. It has been an inconvenience to both customers and businesses. Finn’s Grill in Milan is one of those businesses that has been impacted, but they have been able to manage.

“We had went and asked for a large quantity of coin and we couldn’t get it so they gave us a smaller quantity around 60 bucks so then we had to go to another bank of our branch and so we ended up getting it.”

Needing to find more change, owner Joe Ende came up with a creative idea for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday the 19th.

“We’re gonna sell ice cream for the age that you are and sell it to you in coin hopefully so we can bring in some coin for us, deposit it in the bank and help other colleagues and stuff in the area.”

One interesting trend going on at Finn’s that has contributed to the shortage of change has been the percentage of people paying with cash vs a credit card.

“Oddly enough nowadays there seems to be more cash sales than we’ve dealt with in the past. We had a lot of credit card sales.” Said Ende. “That’s good for business in one direction, but lately because of this coin shortage it’s been hurting because we haven’t been able to give out accurate change.”

Ende says that by doing this people could end up finding some loose change that has been lost for quite awhile.

“You jump in the car and dig into your cup holder, dig into your sofa and find that coin and I’m sure you got enough hiding somewhere for the family and come down and get everybody an ice cream cone for a little bit of change.”

Now they won’t be checking in on someone’s age so it’s on the honor system.

“I think if they lie within a few cents we’ll accept it and you always gotta fib about your age.”

All ice cream flavors will be available tomorrow.