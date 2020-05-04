Finn’s Grill gives out over 600 scoops of free ice cream

Finn’s Grill in Milan gave out free ice cream on May 4th. A couple weeks prior, Finn’s gave out 944 free meals for Easter. Owner Joe Ende wanted to find another way to give back to the community for all the support they have given Finn’s through the tough times.

“We’ve truly been blessed and we wanna continue to give back to those who are taking care of us and anybody that I see in need, I’m gonna do my best to reach out if I have the means to do it.”

Ende says that he specifically waited until May 4th for the next giveaway.

“Today is National Renewel Day.” Said Ende. “I figured it was a perfect opportunity to kind of start new beginnings for all of us with this COVID stuff and kind of take on the rest of May and the rest of this COVID and just kind of start right and have ice cream and dessert and have fun with it.”

Residents told Local Four that Finn’s Grill is an asset to the community and they love how often they give back to say thank you for the support.

“Finn’s is wonderful. Finn is the greatest guy. He just gives, gives, gives to the community and everybody whenever he gets ahead a little bit he seems like he gives it away.”

Ende says his team was able to pack the ice cream ahead of time to cut down on the long wait times. The day after Easter, some people waited over an hour as Finn’s grilled all the food fresh. To make things more fun, Ende changed up the flavors throughout the day.

“We’re kind of mixing it up throughout the day to keep it fun so we started with chocolate, vanilla, mint chocolate chip, and like what we call our jolted cow.” Ende said. “Which is like a coffee and then throughout the day we’ll change the extra two flavors all day.”

To focus solely on ice cream, Ende closed the grill for the day. For Taco Tuesday, Finn’s will be having some big specials and serving tacos.