Finn’s Grill in Milan celebrated the holiday’s by giving back and feeding the community. Anyone who stopped by could get a free burger or hot dog in addition to a free toy for any children.

Owner Joe Ende takes a portion of each sale and puts it in a pool to fund all the free meals. This is the third time this year that Finn’s has given away free meals.

Ende says that the community support has been great and that’s why he looks to give back as often as he can.