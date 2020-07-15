Finns Grill to give out more free meals on July 27th for Christmas in July

Finns Grill in Milan has given back to the community multiple times this year. Owner Joe Ende wanted to find another way to give back to the community so he is planning to give away more free meals at the end of the month.

“The 27th of July here we’re gonna do a Finns Christmas in July and thanks to all the support from the community again we’ve earned enough in our pool we use to give back to the community we’re gonna give away free meals again which went awesome over Easter so we’re gonna do it all day again pretty much.”

Ende gave out 954 free meals for Easter. This time around he’s preparing to give out even more for Christmas in July.

“We’re preparing for 1,000 meals. So I’m gonna say up to 1,000 meals so I’m preparing for 1,000 so you know me I’ll over prepare a bit.”

Ende has no intention of turning anyone away. There will be two time slots. The first will be lunch from 10:30 until 2:30 and dinner from 4:30 until 8:30.

“Burgers, hot dogs, cheese burgers and then they will all come with a bag of chips and an applesauce and everything you need to eat that meal.”

Ende says he loves giving back to the community and he is very thankful for all of the support.

“I do it for them. They help me provide for my family and my life and my well being so I wanna do the best I can to give it back to them.”