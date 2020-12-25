Finns Grill to provide free meals on Christmas

On Christmas day Finns Grill will once again be providing free meals to the Quad Cities community. This will be the third time this year that owner Joe Ende will be cooking up free dinner for anyone who shows up.

Customers can order a hot dog or a hamburger, but you might have to take what’s available at the time in order to keep the line moving.

Ende has given out almost 1,000 free meals in each of the previous instances that he fed the community and he’s prepared to give out over 1,600 meals on Christmas.

In addition to a free meal, any children that come with will also receive a free toy. Ende says this is his way of trying to give back to the community to thank them for their support during the pandemic.

“A few years ago I was talking to my kids about what we could do that’s a little different for Christmas than what we normally did. My kids came up with the idea to give back to the community and they wanted me to make free food for as many people as I could that day. We had an idea of a few hundred and it radically turned into I think right around 500 our first year.”

There will be two rushes, the first will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and the second will be from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm.