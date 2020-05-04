1  of  4
Finn’s Grill to serve free ice cream on May 4th

Local News

Finn’s Grill gave out 944 free meals to people on Easter. Now owner Joe Ende is giving back to the community again by serving free ice cream on Monday May 4th.

There will be a lunch and a dinner shift. Anyone is welcome. Ende tells Local Four that he wanted to find another way to thank the community for all the support they have given Finn’s.

To focus solely on getting the ice cream ready, the grill will be closed for the day. There will be four different flavors of ice cream to choose from. The flavors will be chocolate and vanilla plus two secret flavors that will be a surprise when people show up.

