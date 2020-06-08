Finns Grill unveils new backyard grill

Finns Grill unveiled a new attraction this weekend. That is their backyard grill. Owner Joe Ende tells Local Four News that the goal was to make it feel like a backyard away from home.

He says it was always part of the plan for his restaurant. It took about three weeks for Ende to build and it will offer plenty of entertainment.

“We do karaoke on almost every Thursday and then we do live music rotating on Friday’s and Saturday’s and right now our theme is six hours of music six feet apart.”

The backyard also has a fire pit as well as many tailgating games which includes bags. Ende says he is always up for a bags challenge