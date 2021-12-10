Fir real: Clinton County offers Christmas tree recycling

Clinton County residents can recycle real Christmas trees for free at the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency December 27 through January 8

O Christmas Tree,

O Christmas Tree,

After the holidays what will become of thee?

The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency (CCASWA) will accept individual real or natural Christmas trees post-holidays for no cost to Clinton County residents. Real Christmas trees can be brought to CCASWA, located at 4292 220th Street in Clinton beginning Monday, December 27. Clinton County residents can use the service until close of business on Saturday, January 8, 2022. The trees will be repurposed and reused as wood mulch.

Christmas Trees must not have any of the following items on or attached:

Ornaments or ornament hooks

Tinsel

Garland

Tree Stand

Plastic Bags

Christmas Lights

Wire

Any other foreign objects

CCASWA is open weekdays 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until noon. For more information regarding Christmas tree recycling or any other programs CCASWA offers, click here or call (563) 243-4749.