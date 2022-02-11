The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday evening.

The call included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty Thursday, February 10 at 6:39 p.m. Upon arrival to the reported fire at 772 East Second Street, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the one-and-a-half story home. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Brooks Street station crew made entered the home with an attack line and quickly extinguished the fire located in a bedroom closet. A callback was made for Galesburg fire personnel to provide emergency coverage for the City.

(Google Maps)

There were no injuries reported. There was heavy fire and smoke damage to the home and its contents. The fire is currently under investigation by Galesburg Fire Department investigators.

